Vande Mataram to resound across country as over 1 crore people join mega singing event on September 25

New Delhi:

More than one crore students, teachers, parents and citizens across India are set to come together on Friday (September 25) to sing the complete Vande Mataram simultaneously at over 25,000 locations. The nationwide programme, titled 'Namami Bharatam', is being organised by Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan. The collective singing will begin at 11 am and is being planned as part of the commemoration of 150 years of Vande Mataram. Organisers have described the initiative as an effort to bring people together through the song under the theme "One Voice - One Resolve - One India."

Over 1 crore people to participate across 25,000 locations

The programme will bring together participants from schools and other locations across the country. According to the organisers, the objective is not limited to a simultaneous singing event. The campaign is also aimed at helping students and younger generations understand the historical journey of Vande Mataram and its association with India's freedom movement.

Ahead of the September 25 programme, schools have been conducting interactive sessions, exhibitions, cultural programmes and other activities centred on the song. These activities are intended to provide students with greater context about Vande Mataram and its place in India's national life.

From freedom movement to National Song

Vande Mataram became closely associated with the freedom movement and was used as a powerful expression of nationalist sentiment during the struggle against British rule. Following Independence, it was accorded the status of India's National Song, while Jana Gana Mana was adopted as the National Anthem. Through Namami Bharatam, the organisers are seeking to mark the 150-year journey of Vande Mataram while highlighting its historical association with the freedom struggle and its continuing significance in public life.

Programme in Delhi

Delhi is also set to witness large-scale participation in the initiative. Dr Satish Maheshwari, General Secretary of Vidya Bharati Delhi Prant, said more than one lakh students, teachers, parents and citizens are expected to participate at around 300 locations across the national capital.

The main Delhi programme will be organised at the PGDAV College Campus on Ring Road in Nehru Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, at 11 am on September 25. Deshraj Sharma, All India General Secretary of Vidya Bharati, will attend the event as the chief guest.

Other programmes have also been scheduled at different locations in Delhi. At Mata Leelawanti Saraswati Bal Mandir in Hari Nagar, Sukhraj Sethia, Chairman, North Zone, Vidya Bharati, will be the chief guest.

At Saraswati Bal Mandir in Rajouri Garden, Dr Satish Maheshwari will attend as the chief guest. Another programme will be held at Shri Sanatan Dharam Saraswati Bal Mandir in Punjabi Bagh, where Dr Anil Agrawal, Sanghchalak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Delhi Prant, will be the chief guest.

Namami Bharatam seeks record recognition

The nationwide collective singing initiative has also been submitted for record certification by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. The proposed record relates to the participation of the largest number of students and members of the public singing Vande Mataram simultaneously across multiple locations. Both record organisations have conveyed their best wishes to Vidya Bharati schools and the Namami Bharatam campaign, according to the organisers.

What organisers aim to achieve

The organisers said the programme is intended to use the 150-year journey of Vande Mataram as a means of connecting young people with India's freedom struggle and the country's cultural heritage. Beyond the simultaneous singing on September 25, the associated school-level activities are designed to encourage students to engage with the history and significance of the song. Organisers believe the nationwide initiative will also provide an opportunity to reinforce a sense of national unity among participants.

(With inputs from ANI)

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