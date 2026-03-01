Iran's F-5, F-4 fighter jets destroyed as Israel strikes Tabriz airport in Tehran | VIDEO

Tehran:

Israel on Sunday continued its attack on Iran, targeting the Islamic Republic's army headquarters in Tehran, destroying several of its fighter aircraft. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have targeted the Basij forces headquarters and also the Tabriz airport that destroyed at least two Iranian F-5 and F-4 fighter jets.

"Two F5 and F4 fighter jets at the airport of Tabriz in western Iran, as the jets were prepared for takeoff. The strike was conducted to degrade the Iranian Air Force’s activities and to further expand the degradation of their aerial defense," said the IDF on X (previously Twitter), while sharing a video of the strike.

Khamenei's killing and Israel's warning

While Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has already been killed in the strikes, Israel has said it would continue striking the Islamic Republic. Israel, which has always been against Iran's nuclear programme, has also released a video showing the precision strikes on Khamenei's compound in Tehran, naming its mission as Operation Roaring Lion.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel's operation will continue as long as necessary, as he in his Saturday's address highlighted that the Iranian regime has called for "death to Israel and death to America" in the past 47 years. Because of Iran, people in the Middle East stay in fear, Netanyahu said, adding that Tehran has armed proxies against Israel in Gaza, Syria and other countries.

"It trampled on the citizens of its country, it instilled fear in the peoples of the region, it spread a vast network of terror across the entire world, it invested enormous resources to develop atomic bombs and tens of thousands of missiles intended, as it defined it, to erase Israel from the map of the world," he said.

Trump's warning to Iran, Gulf nations call for peace

Like Netanyahu, President Donald Trump has also warned Iran against any misadventure that could further escalate the situation. Many Gulf countries such as Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain have also called for peace in the region, urging Iran to avoid escalating the situation. However, Iran has said it would continue targeting US bases in the region.