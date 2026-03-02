Gulf states issue strong warning to Iran, says 'will defend ourselves' after Dubai, Abu Dhabi attacked

New Delhi:

The Gulf states have sent out a clear and strong message after a wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region. The foreign ministers of the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held an emergency meeting through video link on Sunday. The meeting was called to discuss the growing security threat and to prepare a joint response.

The six countries namely, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait have all faced Iranian strikes in recent days. In a statement released after the meeting, the GCC said the countries “will take all necessary measures” to defend their security, protect their people and safeguard their territories. The statement also made it clear that the option of “responding to the aggression” is on the table if needed.

The council also called for the “immediate cessation” of the attacks, warning that the stability of the Gulf is not only a regional issue but also important for global economic stability.

UAE sends sharp message to Tehran

The strongest reaction came from the United Arab Emirates. President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan strongly criticised Iran for targeting parts of the UAE with missiles. He said Iran must act wisely and understand that it is not at war with its neighbours.

His diplomatic adviser, Anwar Gargash, said the attacks were a serious mistake. He added that Iran has isolated itself at a critical time. “Your war is not with your neighbours,” Gargash said. He urged Iran to return to reason and deal with neighbouring countries responsibly before the crisis becomes bigger.

Missiles hit key cities and bases

The tensions increased after Iran launched missiles at several Gulf locations in response to joint military action by the United States and Israel. In Abu Dhabi, Iranian missiles hit the Al-Dharfa US Base in the southern part of the city. Other parts of Abu Dhabi were also shaken by explosions.

Later, Dubai was attacked even though it does not host a US base. Five major blasts were reported. The Dubai International Airport suffered damage, leading to flight disruptions. Four people were injured in the attacks. The iconic Burj Al Arab hotel also suffered heavy damage. A fire was reported near another hotel on the Palm Jumeirah island.

Explosions were also heard in Doha, Muscat and other parts of the region, showing how widely the conflict has spread.