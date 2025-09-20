Create Nano Banana Images on WhatsApp with Perplexity AI WhatsApp users can now create Nano Banana-style trending images using Perplexity AI. By simply messaging a chatbot number and uploading a photo with a prompt, users can edit and generate AI-powered viral images like retro portraits or the saree trend. The feature is easy to use.

You must have created trending images like Google Gemini’s Nano Banana, and you must be enjoying the trend. Now, WhatsApp is allowing its users to create such images directly from the instant messaging platform. Millions of users can now generate AI-powered creative images without downloading extra apps or visiting other websites. Perplexity AI has rolled out this new feature that makes the process simple, quick, and engaging for WhatsApp users.

Nano Banana Images now on WhatsApp

Perplexity AI co-founder and CEO Arvind Srinivas announced the update through his LinkedIn post. He confirmed that users can now edit and create AI images using Perplexity directly on WhatsApp. Just like Google Gemini’s Nano Banana feature, users can produce retro portraits, stylish outfits, and even the viral saree trend images.

How to create Nano Banana Images on WhatsApp

To get started, you do not need Google AI Studio or the Gemini app. Instead, just follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and message +1 (833) 436-3285.

This connects you to the Nano Banana engine through Perplexity.

Upload a photo you want to edit.

Send a prompt (in English or your own language) describing the image style you want.

Within seconds, your custom AI image will be ready.

The quality of the output depends on how clear and detailed your prompt is. For example, prompts like “retro Bollywood-style portrait in 4K” or “modern saree fashion look” will create viral-style images.

Will this feature be free?

Perplexity has not yet confirmed whether this feature will remain free or become paid in the future. Currently, Google’s Nano Banana on Gemini is free to use, but with Perplexity entering the WhatsApp ecosystem, monetisation may come later.

Google first launched Nano Banana on August 26, 2025, and it quickly became viral. Since then, the feature has crossed 500 million images created, making it one of the most popular AI image trends.