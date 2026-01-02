Machine used to verify citizenship in Ghaziabad? Woman in viral video breaks silence, reveals truth A viral video from Ghaziabad showing police joking about a "machine" that checks citizenship created widespread debate online. The woman in the clip, Roshni Khatun, clarified that no such machine was used and said the exchange was largely in jest.

Ghaziabad:

The identity verification drive for suspected illegal immigrants is underway at a fast pace in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. In the middle of this, a video showing police allegedly using a "machine" to check citizenship went viral online. Now, the woman seen in the clip, Roshni Khatun, has clarified the reality behind the footage. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Roshni Khatun said that the police did visit her locality and asked for her identification documents. However, she firmly stated that officers did not carry or use any machine.

She added that she is originally from Bihar and the man seen with her in the video is her brother-in-law. Roshni said the police initially questioned them in a slightly intimidating manner, but later the situation seemed more like a light-hearted exchange. She also mentioned that her entire family has been living in the same Ghaziabad slum for years and belongs to the Araria district in Bihar. She urged that the police should not be unnecessarily targeted because their behaviour was not inappropriate.

What exactly happened in the viral video?

In the viral clip, Ghaziabad Police can be seen asking the man standing next to Roshni for his identification card. When he said he was from Bihar, a police official jokingly remarked that they had a "machine" that could verify where he truly belonged.

How the 'citizenship check' joke escalated

The officer then asked the man to turn around. The police personnel said, "The machine is showing Bangladesh", after which the man quickly began repeating his full Bihar address to prove his identity. The exchange appeared light and humorous, yet it spread online with aggressive interpretations.

Massive social media reaction

The clip soon went viral across social media platforms. Some users shared it jokingly, calling it a miracle of policing, while others criticised the officers for allegedly mocking people during a sensitive verification drive. The incident triggered a range of emotional and political reactions.

