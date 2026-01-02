Shyam Bihari Lal, BJP MLA, dies in Bareilly a day after celebrating his 60th birthday, CM Yogi expresses grief BJP MLA Dr Shyam Bihari Lal from Faridpur in Bareilly died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He collapsed during a meeting and passed away at the hospital. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Bareilly:

A heartbreaking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dr Shyam Bihari Lal passed away on Friday. He was the incumbent legislator from the Faridpur constituency in Bareilly district. According to initial information, the MLA suffered a heart attack and breathed his last at Medisity Hospital on Pilibhit Road. It is to be noted here that he had celebrated his 60th birthday just a day before on January 1.

As per the details available so far, the BJP MLA suffered a heart attack at the Circuit House. A short while earlier, he had attended a meeting with Cabinet Minister Dharampal Singh. During the meeting, he suddenly fell ill. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last despite efforts to save him.

Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the MLA. He wrote, "The sudden demise of respected MLA Dr Shyam Bihari Lal Ji from Faridpur Assembly constituency in Bareilly district is extremely saddening. My humble tribute. My condolences are with the grieving family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!"

Who was Shyam Bihari Lal?

Dr Shyam Bihari Lal, a resident of Shakti Nagar Colony on Pilibhit Road, also served as the Head of the History Department at Rohilkhand University. He first contested the Faridpur (Reserved) Assembly seat in 2012 on a BJP ticket but lost by a small margin. He contested again in 2017 and won, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Dr Siyaram Sagar. In the 2022 Assembly elections, Shyam Bihari Lal secured victory from the Faridpur constituency for the second time, strengthening his position as a prominent political figure in the region.

