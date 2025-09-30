Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Delhi BJP's first chief who defeated former PM Manmohan Singh, dies at 93 Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and public service and he did much work for expansion of Jan Sangh in Delhi, said the party statement.

New Delhi:

BJP stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday morning at the age of 93. The first president of the Delhi BJP and a former MP, Malhotra had been undergoing treatment for the past few days. He breathed his last at around 6 am.

Delhi AIIMS, in a statement, said, "Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a senior BJP leader aged 93 years, was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi, where he passed away in the morning of 30th September 2025."

Delhi BJP expresses condolences

Condoling his death, the Delhi BJP said in a statement that Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and public service and he did much work for expansion of Jan Sangh in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the first president of the Delhi BJP, who passed away this morning. He was 94 years old. Professor Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and unwavering dedication to public service. From the days of the Jana Sangh, he worked tirelessly to propagate the ideology of the RSS in Delhi. His life has always been, and will continue to be, a source of inspiration for all of us in the BJP."

Who was Vijay Kumar Malhotra?

Vijay Kumar Malhotra was born on December 3, 1931, in Lahore, Punjab, British India (now in Pakistan). A stalwart of Delhi politics, he served as President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh (1972–75) and later as President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi Pradesh on two occasions (1977–80 and 1980–84).

Alongside leaders like Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana, Malhotra played a pivotal role in keeping the BJP strong and active in Delhi for decades. Over a political career spanning more than 45 years, he was elected as an MP five times and as a Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly twice, making him one of the most senior BJP figures in the capital. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly from 2008 to 2013. The BJP had nominated him as its Chief Ministerial candidate in 2008.

His most remarkable political victory came in the 1999 general election, when he defeated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by a wide margin. In the 2004 general election, he stood out as the only BJP candidate in Delhi to secure a seat. Throughout his career, Malhotra has maintained a clean and unblemished public image.

Beyond politics, Malhotra is also an educationist with a doctorate in Hindi literature. He has actively contributed to the promotion of sports in Delhi, holding administrative roles in chess and archery associations.