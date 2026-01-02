'US ready to go...': Trump warns Iran against using force on protesters, Khamenei's advisor hits back Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned that the United States is "locked and loaded" to respond if Iranian authorities use violence against peaceful protesters, as demonstrations over worsening economic conditions spread across multiple provinces in Iran.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Khamnei’s advisor says Iran’s security is a red line

Responding to Trump, Iran warned against any US intervention in the country, vowing a response after the US President said he would come to the aid of protesters in the Islamic Republic. “Any interventionist hand that attacks Iran’s security under any pretext whatsoever will be exposed to a response,” Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the Iran Supreme Leader Khamnei, wrote on X. “Iran’s security is a red line,” he said.

Moreover, Ali Larijani, a former parliament speaker who serves as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, alleged on the social platform X that Israel and the US were stoking the demonstrations.

He offered no evidence to support the allegation, which Iranian officials have repeatedly made during years of protests sweeping the country.

People in Iran protest against economic hardship

This comes as people in Iran continue to protest against rising prices and economic hardship pouring into the streets across several provinces in Iran, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, CNN reported.

Protesters reportedly clashed with police, hurled stones at officers and torched vehicles, according to Fars News Agency.

The news agency alleged that some armed "disturbers" exploited the gatherings. Without offering proof, Fars claimed authorities later seized firearms from several individuals.

Two people killed during clashes in Iran

Earlier, at least two people were killed during clashes between dozens of protesters and police in Lordegan county in the southwestern Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, Fars reported. It was not immediately clear whether those killed were protesters or security personnel.

Unconfirmed videos shared online appeared to show demonstrators throwing stones at uniformed police in the area. Fars alleged that protesters targeted the governor's office, banks and other state buildings, CNN reported.

The unrest marks the largest demonstrations since the nationwide protests of 2022, which erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran's headscarf rules.

