Indore deaths: CM Mohan Yadav takes action against officials of municipal corporation, water department Indore deaths: CM Mohan Yadav also reviewed the actions being taken by the state government in the Indore contaminated drinking water case with the Chief Secretary and other officials, and issued necessary directions and guidelines.

Indore:

After 15 people died of water contamination in last three days in Indore, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday instructed that show-cause notices be issued to the Municipal Commissioner and Additional Commissioner of Indore in connection with the contaminated water incident. He also directed that the Additional Commissioner be transferred from Indore and that the in-charge Superintending Engineer be relieved of his duties in the water distribution department. He posted this on social media platform X.

We are taking corrective measures: CM Mohan Yadav

“Following the stern action taken against the responsible officials in connection with the tragic incident caused by the supply of contaminated drinking water in Indore, we are also taking corrective measures for other places in the state. For this purpose, instructions have been given to the concerned officials to prepare time-bound programs. In this regard, a virtual meeting of the mayors, chairpersons, and commissioners of all 16 municipal corporations, as well as district collectors, the health department, urban development department, public health engineering department, and other concerned headquarters-level officials, has been convened this evening, in which a review of the entire state will be conducted and necessary instructions will be issued,” he said.

CM Mohan Yadav reviews situation

CM Mohan Yadav also reviewed the actions being taken by the state government in the Indore contaminated drinking water case with the Chief Secretary and other officials, and issued necessary directions and guidelines.

“I also discussed the report presented by the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Administration and Development). I issued directions to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Commissioner to issue a show-cause notice in this regard, to immediately remove the Additional Commissioner from Indore, and to relieve the In-Charge Superintending Engineer of the charge of the Water Distribution Works Department. I also issued directions to immediately fill the necessary positions in the Indore Municipal Corporation with effect from now,” he said in a post on X.

Offcials were earlier suspended in Indore deaths case

Earlier an official was dismissed from service and two others were suspended as the death toll in the water contamination case climbed to 15 in Indore where more than 2,000 people have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water supplied by the municipal corporation.

Earlier, in-charge sub-engineer Shubham Shrivastava of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) was terminated while zonal officer Shaligram Sitole and assistant engineer Yogesh Joshi were suspended on the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Here's what laboratory test has confirmed

In the meantime, the laboratory test has confirmed that a vomiting-diarrhoea outbreak, which has killed at least 15 patients and affected over 2000 people in Indore, was caused by contaminated drinking water, officials said on Thursday.



The findings of the test report substantiated that a life-threatening drinking water supply system prevails in Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital, ranked as India's cleanest city for the last eighth years.



Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani told reporters that a laboratory report prepared by a city-based medical college confirmed drinking water was contaminated due to a leakage in a pipeline in the Bhagirathpura area, from where the outbreak has been reported.



Officials have said a leakage was found in the main drinking water supply pipeline near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura at a spot over which a toilet has been constructed. They claimed the leakage led to contamination of the water supply in the area.

Also Read:

Indore deaths: Uma Bharti says those sitting on chair are enjoying Bisleri, leaving general public to die