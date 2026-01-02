Indore deaths: Uma Bharti says those sitting on chair are enjoying Bisleri, leaving general public to die Indore deaths: Launching a scathing attack on the state government, Uma Bharti said that no amount of money can make up for the loss of a human life.

Indore:

After 15 people died of water contamination in Indore in last three days, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti took a veiled dig at the MP government and said 'those sitting on chair' for failing to take timely action to ensure the city at least gets its basics-- drinking water, right, while themselves enjoying bottles of Bisleri." Uma Bharti also demanded strict punishment for those officials and leaders responsible for the Indore tragedy, saying such a sin cannot be settled with a mere explanation or apology!

Price of life is not just Rs 2 lakh

“In the city that received the award for being the cleanest city in the state, such ugliness, filth, and poisoned water that has swallowed so many lives and continues to do so, the death toll is rising. The price of life is not Rs 2 lakh because their families remain immersed in grief for a lifetime. A severe atonement must be made for this sin, an apology must be sought from the affected people, and maximum punishment must be given to all the culprits from bottom to top. This is a testing time for Mohan Yadav,” she said in a series of posts on X.

As the death toll started to increase on December 31, the state government announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for families of the deceased. Launching a scathing attack on the state government, she said that no amount of money can make up for the loss of a human life.

“In the case of Indore's contaminated water, who is saying that our plan didn't work? When your plan didn't work, why did you continue to drink Bisleri water while sitting in your position? Why didn't you leave the position and reach out to the public? There is no explanation for such sins—either atonement or punishment!” she said.

How such a serious failure could happen in Indore: Uma

She also questioned how such a serious failure could happen in Indore, a city that is often praised as the cleanest city in the country.

In another post, Uma Bharti said not just the city mayor but the entire Madhya Pradesh government and administration must be held responsible. She added that all those linked to this “serious sin” are answerable to the public and should stand in the dock for their failure.

Not just the Mayor of Indore, but the governance and administration of Madhya Pradesh, all those responsible for this great sin are standing in the dock of crime against the public.

She further explained why she could not meet media persons after raising the issue on X. Uma Bharti said she had undergone surgery on her right eye three days ago and has been advised complete rest.

“I apologise to the journalist brothers and sisters in the media for not being able to meet after my reaction on 'X'; just 3 days ago, I had surgery (operation) on my right eye; there is a restriction on using mobile, talking on the phone, exposure to sunlight, dust, everything; for now, I cannot go out for 7 days, nor meet anyone; I apologise,” she said.

15 people dead so far in Indore

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Friday said he has received information about 15 deaths due to a diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of the city.

To a question about suspected cholera spread in the area based on preliminary test reports of drinking water samples collected from Bhagirathpura, the mayor said only the health department could provide information on the matter.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said on Thursday that laboratory test reports from a city medical college had confirmed that the drinking water from the locality was contaminated due to a leakage in a pipeline.

The CMHO, however, did not share the detailed findings of the report. Administrative officials have also been avoiding giving clear information about it.

Officials said a leakage was found in the main drinking water supply pipeline near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura, at a spot over which a toilet has been constructed. They claimed the leakage led to contamination of the water supply.

More than 1,400 people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura over the past nine days.