Congress has consistently treated Bangladeshi infiltrators as vote bank: Amit Shah in Assam

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing them of considering Bangladeshi infiltrators as a "vote bank," despite the threat they pose to Assam's people, land, and cultural identity. Addressing a large public gathering after inaugurating the redeveloped Mahpurush Srimanta Sankardeva Abirbhav Kshetra at Batadrawa Than in Nagaon district, Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was committed to identifying and eliminating all illegal immigrants in Assam and across India.

‘Congress treats infiltrators as vote bank’

Shah made it clear that while the Congress turned a blind eye to the dangers posed by illegal infiltrators, the BJP was determined to safeguard the interests of the Assamese people. He spoke about the threat these infiltrators posed not just to the region’s economy and resources, but also to its distinct cultural identity.

"Congress has consistently treated infiltrators who have threatened the people, culture, and identity of Assam as a vote bank," Shah said.

“The Modi government has not only ensured the protection of the cultural identity of the Assamese people, but also focused on an all-around development of the state,” Shah said.

With Assam gearing up for its 2026 Assembly elections, the Home Minister made a direct appeal, urging them to continue supporting the BJP. “Give us another five years, and we will make Assam infiltrator-free, ensuring the security, prosperity, and cultural pride of its people,” he said.