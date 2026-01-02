Delhi air pollution: Restrictions under GRAP-3 revoked as air quality improves in NCR Delhi air pollution: In view the prevailing trend of air quality, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to revoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-3 of the extant GRAP, with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, the CAQM said in the notification.

New Delhi:

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas on Friday revoked restrictions imposed under GRAP-3 following improvement in air quality. However, all curbs under Stages 1 and 2 of extant GRAP to remain in force in NCR. "The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 380 on Thursday, has significantly improved and recorded 236 at 4 pm on Friday, exhibiting a trend. Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to revoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-3 of the extant GRAP, with immediate effect, in the entire NCR," the CAQM said in the notification.

Delhi records its best air quality in eight years in 2025

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said the national capital recorded its best air quality in eight years in 2025. The PM2.5 levels declined from 104 micrograms per cubic metre in 2024 to 96 in 2025, while PM10 levels fell from 212 micrograms per cubic metre to 197 during the same period, Sirsa said.

“Delhiites gave us the mandate to serve, and we made clean air our foremost pledge. The record good AQI days in 2025 prove that science-led action works wonders,” Sirsa said. According to an official statement, Delhi recorded around 200 days in 2025 when the air quality index (AQI) remained below 200, an improvement of about 15 per cent compared to the previous four years.

Of these, 79 days fell in the 'good' and 'satisfactory' zones. The January-to-November average AQI stood at 187, the best in eight years, barring the Covid-impacted year of 2020, it said.

Know categories of air quality

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The number of ‘severe’ air pollution days dropped to eight in 2025, the lowest in recent years, reflecting the impact of the sustained and targeted interventions of the government, the statement said.

Delhi govt prioritised air pollution control after assuming office in February

The Delhi government prioritised air pollution control after assuming office in February last year and adopted a science-led approach targeting vehicular emissions, dust pollution, industrial emissions and waste management simultaneously, it said.

Officials said dust mitigation was intensified through mechanised road sweeping, deployment of anti-smog guns and mist sprayers, and stricter monitoring of construction sites, supported by compliance surveys and penalties for violations.

Action against vehicular pollution was stepped up, with over 12,000 challans issued in the last 24 hours alone, taking the cumulative number of challans issued since October 1 to more than 12 lakh, the statement said.

In 2026, the Delhi government will focus on stricter implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), technology pilots and greater citizen participation to sustain the gains achieved in air quality, the statement said.

