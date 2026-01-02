Jana Nayagan Hindi title revealed; Thalapathy Vijay’s pan-India political drama gears up for wide release The Hindi title of Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan has been revealed, signalling a major pan-India theatrical push unlike his earlier releases.

New Delhi:

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jan Nayagan is generating a lot of buzz. Vijay, who is entering full-time politics after forming his own political party, has announced that he is leaving films. Jan Nayagan, which is releasing on January 9, will be his last film.

Its Hindi title is Jan Neta. Vijay's Hindi dubbed films have been very popular among audiences in North India. He also has a strong fan base there. But until now, his films haven't received a wide release in Hindi.

Jan Nayagan to get a big release in Hindi

According to a report by Sacnilk, Vijay's Jan Neta will be distributed in Hindi by Zee Studios and will not be limited to just a few theaters. Plans are being made for a large-scale release in Hindi. None of Vijay's previous films have received such a wide release in Hindi. But the makers plan to release it in the Hindi market in the same way that its original version, Jan Nayagan, will receive a massive release in the South.

Vijay's Hindi films show promise

Vijay's Master and Beast (2022) collected less than Rs 2 crore net in Hindi on very limited screens. However, Varisu (2023) was released in a select few multiplex theaters and earned a net collection of Rs 8 crore. The Hindi version of Leo (2023) received a limited release in North India due to issues with its OTT release window. Despite the limited screens, it collected a net of Rs 27 crore and proved profitable in Hindi.

GOAT also had a limited release and garnered a net collection of Rs 16 crore, proving successful. It's worth considering what Vijay could achieve in Hindi with a wide release of a strong film, given the success his films have already achieved on limited screens.

