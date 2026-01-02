Jana Nayagan trailer release date and time: When to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s final film preview Jana Nayagan trailer will release on January 3 at 6:45 PM, offering the first glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before he retires from acting to enter politics.

New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, is Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he retires from acting to pursue a career in politics. On Thursday, the makers of Jana Nayagan officially announced the film's trailer release.

While Jana Nayagan will release on January 9, 2025, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote and ignite anticipation for one of the most-awaited films of 2026.

Jana Nayagan trailer release date and time

The trailer for the film Jana Nayagan will be released on January 3, 2026, at 6:45 PM. This trailer will offer the first glimpse of the film, which is Vijay's last film before he retires from acting to pursue a career in politics. The film's trailer will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Jana Nayagan music launch creates history in Malaysia

The most eagerly waited film ‘Thalapathy Vijay and Jana Nagayan’s audio release was conducted at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on December 27, 2025. And the event marked its position in history. The event marked a significant position in the Malaysia Book of Records as it performed outstandingly. It was attended by a record-breaking crowd of over 90,000 fans, making it a Tamil film's audio release outside India that got this huge turnout.

When and where to watch Jana Nayagan audio launch telecast

Moreover, the audio launch event will be telecast on January 4, 2026, by Zee Tamil. For the OTT audiences, it will be made available from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM, on ZEE5 Tamil on January 4.

About Jana Nayagan: Cast, director and release details

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayanan under his KVN Productions banner. The film features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 9. The film will be released as 'Jan Nayakudu' in Telugu and 'Jan Neta' in Hindi.

