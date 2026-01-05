Woman injured after stones hurled at religious procession in Bengaluru's JJ Nagar; case registered An FIR has been registered in the matter, and an investigation is underway, a police officer said. Security has been tightened in the area, and West Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Yatish N B visited the police station to review the situation.

Bengaluru:

Tension gripped Bengaluru's Jagjeevan Ram Nagar (JJ Nagar) area on Sunday night after stones were allegedly hurled at devotees pulling a chariot during a religious procession from the local Om Shakti temple, police said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the Om Shakti group's procession was passing through the Chamarajpet area late in the evening. During the procession, unidentified persons allegedly threw stones, injuring a woman devotee who was hit on the head. She was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Devotees staged protest

Following the incident, members of Hindu organisations approached the Jagjeevan Ram Nagar police station and lodged a complaint, demanding strict action against those responsible. Angry devotees also gathered outside the police station and staged a protest, alleging that similar incidents had occurred in the past and insisting on the registration of an FIR.

A police officer confirmed that a complaint had been received regarding stone-pelting at the chariot during the procession. It has been alleged that some anti-social elements from another community were involved. "An FIR has been registered, and the matter is being investigated," the officer said.

Security tightened

Security has been tightened in the area as a precautionary measure. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Division) Yatish N B visited the police station to review the situation. Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the accused and assured that strict action will be taken once they are traced. The situation is currently under control.

The incident comes amid heightened sensitivity in the state following a recent clash in Ballari district, where supporters of BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharat Reddy clashed, leading to firing and the death of one person. Police action is ongoing in that case as well.

