Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes quickfire half-century in second ODI against South Africa U19

India 19 continued their ongoing ODI series against South Africa by taking on the side in the second clash of the series. The two sides locked horns at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on January 5. The clash began with South Africa batting first.

The side posted a total of 245 runs in the first innings, and as the run chase began, India skipper Vaibhav Suryavanshi captured the limelight. The youngster opened the innings for India and smashed his opponents all over the park.

Suryavanshi amassed 68 runs in just 24 deliveries, hitting 10 sixes in his knock and one four as well. His quickfire start to the innings propelled India U19 to just the start that they needed in the game. He opened the innings with Aaron George, who was dismissed on a score of 20 runs in the early stages of the run chase.

Kishan Singh helped India limit South Africa in first innings

Speaking of the game, the clash saw South Africa U19 coming out to bat first. The side opened its innings with Jorich Van Schalkwyk and Adnaan Lagadien scoring 10 and 25 runs, respectively. Skipper Muhammed Bulbulia was sent packing for just 14 runs as well.

It was the knock of Jason Rowles that helped South Africa stabilise their innings. The star batter amassed 114 runs in 113 deliveries, with Daniel Bosman scoring 31 runs in 63 deliveries. South Africa was limited to 245 runs in the first innings, and it was thanks to the bowling of Kishan Singh.

Bowling 8.3 overs in the first innings, Kishan Singh took four wickets and conceded 46 runs in the process. Furthermore, RS Ambrish took two wickets, alongside Deepesh Devendran, Kanishk Chouhan, and Khilan Patel, who took one wicket each as well.

