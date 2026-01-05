Mitchell Starc breaks R Ashwin's elite Test record with Ben Stokes' wicket on day 2 of fifth Ashes Test Veteran Australia pacer Mitchell Starc broke an elite Test record of former India international Ravichandran Ashwin, taking England skipper Ben Stokes' wicket for a record 14th time in Test cricket, more than anyone in Test history.

Sydney:

Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 went England’s way. Veteran batter Joe Root picked up right where he left off and performed brilliantly with the bat once more. Root went on to score 160 runs in 242 deliveries, helping England post a total of 384 runs on the board in the first innings.

However, it was veteran pacer Mitchell Starc who captured the headlines with the prized wicket of England skipper Ben Stokes. Starc dismissed Stokes on a duck after he had faced 11 deliveries.

Doing so, the Aussie pacer surpassed former India international Ravichandran Ashwin in the list of bowlers to dismiss Ben Stokes in Test cricket. It is worth noting that both Starc and Ashwin were tied in the list with 13 dismissals, and Stokes’ wicket in the first innings was the 14th time that Starc had taken Stokes’ wicket.

Travis Head key for Australia ahead of day 3

Speaking of the game, apart from Joe Root’s knock of 160 runs, it was Harry Brook adding 84 runs on the board that helped England post a mammoth total in the first innings of the game. Jamie Smith added 46 runs on the board as well.

As for Australia, Michael Neser was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with four wickets to his name. Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland took two wickets each, alongside Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne, who took one wicket each as well.

With Australia coming out to bat, the side opened its innings with Travis Head and Jake Weatherald coming out to bat. Weatherald was sent packing on a score of 21 runs, whereas Travis Head added 91* runs on the board. Day 2 of the clash ended with Head and Michael Neser on the crease, Australia on a score of 166 runs, trailing by 218.

