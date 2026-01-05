BCB president Aminul Islam gives his take on next course of action for the board after ruling out India travel With the ongoing travel dispute around the T20 World Cup 2026, with Bangladesh refusing travel to India, the BCB's president Aminul Islam came forward and gave his take on what lies ahead for the board after they wrote to the ICC.

New Delhi:

The ongoing dispute between India and Bangladesh has been growing at a rapid rate. With the BCCI asking Kolkata Knight Riders to remove pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) decided to write to the ICC and asked them to move their T20 World Cup matches out of India.

It is worth noting that the World Cup is set to kick off on February 7, and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Citing security reasons, the BCB refused their national team travel to India for the World Cup.

Speaking on the same, the BCB’s president, Aminul Islam, took centre stage and talked about what lies ahead for the board, opining that the next course of action will be decided after the ICC’s reply.

"So we wrote a letter to the ICC, and in the letter we clearly stated what we wanted to say. Because to us, security appeared to be a major concern and that is what we are following. We have sent an email to the ICC and we are expecting them to tell us to have a meeting with them soon where we will express our concern," Aminul was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"But what our next step will be depends on the reply to the email we have sent. We do not know what feedback will come (from ICC), but the clauses we have given are within the MPO. We are not communicating with BCCI because this is an ICC event. We are communicating with the ICC,” he added.

Aminul also talked about the banned IPL broadcast in Bangladesh.

Furthermore, with the BCCI asking KKR to release Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL, the Bangladesh Ministry of Information and Broadcasting instructed all broadcasters in the country not to air the IPL.

"This is India's domestic cricket, and in domestic cricket, whom to show or not to show is the decision of our government. From our side, since the government, through the Ministry of Information, has taken this decision, we have nothing to say. However, it is true that we support the decision taken by the government," Aminul Islam said on the situation.

