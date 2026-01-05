'Incredible part of my life': Faf du Plessis reflects on his journey, opens up on his time with Super Kings Veteran South Africa batter Faf du Plessis took centre stage and talked about his career, reflecting on the journey he has been on with the Super Kings franchise in both the IPL and the SA20 as well.

New Delhi:

Veteran South Africa batter Faf du Plessis recently came forward and talked about his journey in franchise cricket. It is worth noting that Du Plessis is one of the biggest names in world cricket and is revered as one of the best batters in world cricket during his prime.

With an experience of 428 T20s played, Du Plessis has amassed 11,958 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 32.76 runs, hitting eight centuries and 83 fifties as well.

Reflecting on the plethora of experience he has, and his time with the Super Kings franchise as well. Interestingly, Du Plessis has played for both Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and Joburg Super Kings in SA20.

"As players, you look back on your career and are very grateful for certain things that happened at certain times. And for me, getting signed the same year when I made my international debut, by CSK, was obviously something that, if I look back now, was a huge starting point of my career. So the 10 years with CSK in the IPL, which was an incredible part of my life, you know, it was such a great time to just be into a team, win 3 IPLs,” Faf du Plessis said speaking to SA20.

“So obviously, I was very happy when they decided to invest in South African cricket in the SA20. And then you just obviously want to be with people that you know and trust and have a good relationship with,” he added.

Du Plessis spoke of the possibility of finishing in the IPL

Furthermore, Du Plessis talked about the possibility of finishing his career in the IPL. He talked about a fairy tale and how much he would love it if possible.

"You have this fairy tale in your mind that somehow, I thought I would finish back in the IPL where I started my IPL career and do a season with CSK. I thought that was always on the cards, but life doesn't always work out like that. So I'm glad that it's still possible to do it here in SA20. So yeah, loving playing for this team,” he added.

Also Read: