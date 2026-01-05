India U19 clinch ODI series, defeat South Africa in second clash by eight wickets India U19 put in an incredible performance in the second youth ODI of the ongoing series against South Africa. Chasing down a target of 174 runs (DLS), it was Vaibhav Suryavanshi's quickfire knock that helped India win the game and clinch the series.

New Delhi:

India U19 continued their ongoing youth ODI series by taking on South Africa. The two sides locked horns at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on January 5, and the game began with South Africa coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Jorich Van Schalkwyk and Adnaan Lagadien opening the innings.

The two batters got off to a subpar start to their innings. Van Schalkwyk departed on a score of 10 runs, with Lagadien scoring 25. Jason Rowles was the star performer for South Africa in the first innings with 114 runs to his name in 113 deliveries.

Daniel Bosman added 31 runs on the board as South Africa posted a total of 245 runs in the first innings of the game. As for India U19, Kishan Singh was the highest wicket-taker for the side with four wickets to his name. RS Ambrish took two wickets, with Deepesh Devendran, Kanishk Chouhan, and Khilan Patel striking once each as well.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s early masterclass helps India chase down target

Speaking of the run chase, Aaron George and Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened the innings for the Indian team. While George was dismissed on a score of 20 runs, Suryavanshi put in an incredible performance, scoring a quickfire half-century.

Suryavanshi amassed 68 runs in just 24 deliveries, hitting 10 sixes and one four. However, after the start, bad weather caused several disruptions to the clash. After the weather subsided, India got a target of 174 runs to chase down in 27 overs.

Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundi helped India chase down the target, propelling the side to an eight-wicket victory and clinching the ODI series as well. As for South Africa, Michael Kruiskamp was the only wicket taker in the game with two wickets to his name.

