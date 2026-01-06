What will happen if Bangladesh pull out of T20 World Cup 2026 due to Mustafizur Rahman controversy? Bangladesh have requested the ICC to move their T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India, citing a security threat, in response to BCCI's decision to ask KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman. If their request is not adhered to, will Bangladesh pull out of the T20 World Cup? What will happen in that case?

New Delhi:

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move their T20 World Cup 2026 matches outside India, citing security concerns. This comes in the aftermath of the BCCI's decision to not fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The board asked the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release him following immense criticism, even as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia mentioned 'recent developments' and did not elaborate.

There will be massive logistical challenges if the ICC adheres to Bangladesh's request, and even the T20 World Cup schedule will be thrown into disarray, which will also result in disrupting the travel plans of fans outside India as well. As of now, Bangladesh are scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. They have been grouped alongside West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal.

The BCB has made it clear that they won't be sending their cricket team to India for the upcoming World Cup, citing concerns around 'safety and well-being' of players in a climate of deteriorating political ties between the two countries. Understandably, the move is also sparked by Mustafizur Rahman's release by KKR on instructions from the BCCI. But what happens next now? What if the ICC refuses to shift Bangladesh's matches out of India?

Will Bangladesh be able to boycott the World Cup?

Bangladesh can boycott the T20 World Cup, but they will have to face massive repercussions for the same. ICC will impose heavy sanctions on them for pulling out of a world event with less than a month to go. If they indeed go ahead and pull out, it will be completely ICC's decision whether to replace them with a new team or award points to Bangladesh's opposition from Group C.

More often than not, a new team is included, but their travel arrangements will have to be taken care of and whether that will be possible is the biggest question. Another big question in terms of the replacement team will be the criteria to decide the next best team from the qualifiers.

Teams have made it to the T20 World Cup this time around after playing their respective regional qualifiers, which will make it tougher for the ICC to decide on the criteria. The next few days will be really important in the matter as the ICC is likely to officially communicate to the BCB about their final decision with exactly 32 days to go for the start of the mega event.

