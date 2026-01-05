'We welcome everyone': Harbhajan Singh weighs in on BCB's request to shift T20 World Cup matches out of India Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently came forward and gave his take on the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) asking the ICC to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India citing safety concerns.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off on February 7. The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and with the ongoing political tensions between India and Bangladesh, alongside the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) asking Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad, the tensions are quickly reaching an all-time high.

Reacting to the ongoing developments, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) has officially written to the ICC and has asked them to shift their World Cup matches out of India, as they refused to travel to the country, citing safety concerns. The same move attracted different reactions from many.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh came forward and talked about the situation. He opined that everybody is welcome to play in India, and the decision of Bangladesh to ask the ICC to shift their matches is theirs alone.

“Due to the various events that have taken place in the past few days, Bangladesh does not want to come to India. Whatever happened in Bangladesh is wrong. ICC needs to decide on their request. We welcome everyone to India, but whether they want to come here or not is their choice,” Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

BCB refused their national team India travel

The Bangladesh Cricket Board wrote to the ICC, where they highlighted that due to the ever-rising safety concerns, the BCB has refused their national team for travel to India with the T20 World Cup approaching.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,” the BCB said in a release.

