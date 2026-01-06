Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: Stats comparison after 41 centuries in Test cricket Joe Root smashed his 41st Test century on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney. He scored 160 runs to get closer to Sachin Tendulkar on the list of players with the most runs in Test cricket. Here's the comparison between them after 41 Test centuries.

Sydney:

Joe Root is getting closer to greatness forever as he bridged the gap with Sachin Tendulkar on the list of players with the most Test runs, with his 160-run knock on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney. It was his 41st century in the format as he equalled Ricky Ponting, with only Jacques Kallis and Tendulkar ahead of him in the most Test centuries list. Meanwhile, Root is now only 1984 runs behind the Indian legend. He turned 35 last week and it seems he is on his way to surpassing Tendulkar on current form. However, for now, let us have a look at the stats comparison between them after 41 tons in the longest format:

As far as the stats are concerned, Sachin Tendulkar was way ahead of Root when he scored his 41st Test ton back in 2008, against England in Chennai. He completed his 41st century in the whites in the 155th Test and 254th innings while Root reached there in 163 Tests and 297 innings. However, at this stage, Root has scored 1524 more runs than Sachin.

Sachin averaged a staggering 54.68 at the end of the Chennai Test where he notched up his 41st Test century, while Root is significantly behind at 51.23 at this stage.

Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar stats after 41 centuries in Test cricket: Who is winning the battle?

Players Matches Innings Runs Average Best Score Fifties Sachin Tendulkar 155 254 12413 54.68 248* 51 Joe Root 163 297 13937 51.23 262 66

Can Joe Root break Sachin Tendulkar's record?

1984 runs are still too much for any player to score, let alone Joe Root. Root is currently 35 years old and might have to play a tad more than two years to notch up 2000 more runs in his career, even in his current form. In case he loses his form during this period, the former England skipper might need more time to do so.

Root has already hinted at touring Australia again for the next Ashes series four years later. He will certainly break Tendulkar's record if his career lasts until 2029 but his form and fitness will play a crucial role in that case.

