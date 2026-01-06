Travis Head surpasses Don Bradman's 96-year-old achievement with stunning knock in Sydney Ashes Test Australia opener Travis Head continued to boss England in the ongoing Ashes Test in Sydney. He brought up his third century of the series on the third morning to end a 24-year drought in the home Ashes for Australia as he also went past Don Bradman.

Travis Head notched up his third century of the ongoing Ashes series to leave England baffled at the Sydney Cricket Ground, ending a 24-year drought for Australia at home in the rivalry. He became the first Aussie opener to score as many centuries in the Ashes at home since Matthew Hayden, who did so back in the 2002-03 season. Meanwhile, he also surpassed legendary Don Bradman's stunning 96-year-old achievement with his massive century.

At lunch on Day 3, Head remained unbeaten on 162 runs off just 160 deliveries with 24 fours and a six to his name. He registered the joint-fourth fastest 150 in the history of Ashes, going past Bradman who achieved the feat at the iconic Lord's back in 1930 off just 166 balls.

Head is the only batter to feature on this list twice, having smashed a 143-ball 150 five years ago in 2021 in Brisbane. Joe Darling of Australia owns this record having scored 150 off just 129 deliveries back in 1898 while Adam Gilchrist got close to him with a 141-ball 150, 103 years later in 2001.

Fastest 150s in Ashes (by balls faced)

129 - Joe Darling, Sydney, 1898

141 - Adam Gilchrist, Edgbaston, 2001

143 - Travis Head, Brisbane, 2021

152 - Zak Crawley, Old Trafford, 2023

152 - Travis Head, Sydney, 2026*

166 - Don Bradman, Lord’s, 1930

Australia on top in Sydney

Meanwhile, Travis Head's exceptional knock has put Australia on top in Sydney as the pitch looks extremely flat and the hosts are only 103 runs behind England's first innings total (at lunch). After starting the third day at 166/2, Head found an able ally in the nightwatchman Michael Neser who played out a total of 90 deliveries for his 24 runs.

Head, meanwhile, got to his 12th Test ton, his first at the SCG, and continued playing his shots, even though England kept it tight with the ball. Brydon Carse dismissed Neser to reignite England's hopes but Steve Smith has been solid and was lucky at times as well, with Zak Crawley dropping him at leg slip early in the innings. Australia are on top at the moment and are likely to call the shots in this Test if they don't get bowled out in the second session.

