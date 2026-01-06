Osman Hadi murder: Police cite 'political vengeance' as motive, name 17 accused in chargesheet The 32-year-old youth leader was shot in the head by unknown attackers while campaigning in the Bijoynagar area of Dhaka on December 12. He later passed away in a hospital in Singapore during treatment.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh Police has framed charges against 17 persons in connection with the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The police concluded that Hadi was assassinated due to "political vengeance" at the behest of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League.

Divulging the details on the findings of the probe, Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch, Md Shafiqul Islam, said the slain student leader was attacking the previous government in his public meetings, which irked several leaders of Awami League and Chhatra League.

Notably, the Chhatra League is the student wing of Awami League party.

Islam made these remarks in a press conference after submitting the chargesheet in the court.

"Through public rallies and social media, Hadi had strongly criticised the past activities of the now-banned Awami League and Chhatra League. Hadi's outspoken remarks angered leaders and activists of Chhatra League and its affiliated groups," news portal tbsnews quoted him as saying, as per PTI.

"Considering the political identities of the accused and the victim's previous political statements, the investigation has revealed that Hadi was shot dead due to political vengeance," he added.

Islam said 12 of the 17 charge-sheeted accused have been arrested so far, while five remain at large.

Hadi's killing and protests in Bangladesh

The 32-year-old youth leader was shot in the head by unknown attackers while campaigning in the Bijoynagar area of Dhaka on December 12. He later passed away in a hospital in Singapore during treatment.

Hadi’s death sparked unrest and incidents of vandalism across several regions of Bangladesh. Hadi was laid to rest near the Dhaka University mosque, beside the grave of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Thousands of people attended his funeral, which was conducted under heavy security. The Yunus government declared a day of mourning in his honor.

