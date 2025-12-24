Osman Hadi's brother levels serious allegation against Yunus regime: 'Killed him to disrupt polls' Sharif Omar bin Hadi, the brother of the slain activist, said the government cannot escape accountability for failing to protect him. He told reporters that since the murder happened while the interim administration was in power, those in charge at the time must eventually face justice.

The family of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, youth leader who was killed while campaigning in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on December 12, held Mohammad Yunus-led interim government responsible for his murder. Sharif Omar bin Hadi, the brother of the slain activist, said the government cannot escape accountability for failing to protect him.

Omar told reporters that since the murder happened while the interim administration was in power, those in charge at the time must eventually face justice.

He also claimed that after Sharif Osman’s killing, there were attempts to destabilise the upcoming general elections, implying political motives behind the crime, reported bdnews24.

"You got Osman Hadi killed and now you are trying to win the election by using this as an issue," Omar said while speaking with reporters.

Omar said that the government was trying to "sabotage" the election, adding that his brother was actively preparing for it. He said Osman’s murder was intended to “hinder” the process.

Hadi's killing and protests in Bangladesh

The 32-year-old youth leader was shot in the head by unidentified assailants while he was campaigning in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on December 12. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Singapore on Thursday.

Following his death, unrest and vandalism erupted in several parts of Bangladesh.

Hadi was laid to rest on Saturday near the Dhaka University mosque, next to the grave of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. His funeral was conducted under tight security, drawing tens of thousands of attendees. A day of mourning was declared by the Yunus government to commemorate Hadi.

