Bangladesh government condemns Dipu Chandra Das' killing, pledges action: 'Heinous criminal act'

Dhaka:

Bangladesh has condemned the barbaric killing of Dipu Chandra Das at the hands of furiated mob in Mymensingh district amid ardent protests. Education Adviser C R Abrar on Tuesday met the victim’s family members to convey condolences on behalf of the interim government.

Abrar met Das’ father Rabilal and described the killing as a shocking crime that cannot be justified and has no place in Bangladeshi society. He emphasised that allegations, rumors or differences in belief can never be a reason for violence, and no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

Abrar also assured the family that the Interim Government was fully committed to upholding the rule of law and that all offenses will be properly investigated, with justice delivered through due process.

Dipu Chandra Das' mob lynching

A Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das was killed after being attacked by a mob over accusations of blasphemy in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh amid violence. His body was set ablaze by an angry mob. As many as 12 persons have so far been arrested in the case.

Indian cities on boil after Dipu’s barbaric killing

Ardent protests happened across India on Tuesday with Hindu group seeking action against miscreants involved in Dipu Chandra Das' mob lynching. VHP protestors scaled barricades placed outside Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

Protests also took place Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh and Agartala, as Hindu groups demanded justice and the safeguarding of minorities in the neighboring nation.

Hadi's killing and protests in Bangladesh

A 32-year-old youth leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi was shot in the head by unknown attackers while campaigning in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on December 12. He later died in a hospital in Singapore while undergoing treatment.

This incident led to widespread violence and vandalism across cities in Bangladesh.

