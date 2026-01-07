Vaishno Devi Shrine Board warns pilgrims against fraudulent booking scams; issues advisory The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has issued an advisory for pilgrims. Those planning to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine are advised to carefully go through all the related guidelines and details in advance.

Jammu:

Before embarking on the sacred journey to Vaishno Devi, pilgrims have been urged to remain cautious as the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has issued an important alert regarding booking-related frauds. The Shrine Board has warned devotees against making any payments in response to fraudulent messages, phone calls or WhatsApp forwards that falsely claim to offer bookings for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra or associated services. Pilgrims have also been advised not to trust misleading advertisements circulated by unauthorised websites or individuals, as these are part of ongoing scam attempts.

Ignoring this advisory could lead to financial losses, the Shrine Board cautioned. In recent times, several cases of online and offline booking fraud have surfaced, causing inconvenience and monetary damage to pilgrims. The Board has stressed that awareness and vigilance are essential to ensure a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage.

Book only through official channels

Pilgrims have been advised to make all bookings exclusively through the official Shrine Board website: https://maavaishnodevi.org. Before making any payment, devotees should verify the authenticity of the booking platform. In case of doubt, they can contact the Shrine Board's helpdesk at +91 9906019494 for confirmation.

In a post on X Shrine Board said, "The Pilgrims are cautioned against making any payments in response to fake messages, phone calls or WhatsApp forwards that falsely claim to offer bookings for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra or related services. Please do not fall prey to fraudulent advertisements issued by unauthorized websites or individuals. All bookings are made only through the official website: http://maavaishnodevi.org. Verify before you pay. In case of any doubt, kindly confirm by contacting the Shrine Board’s Helpdesk at +91 9906019494."

Facilities for pilgrims

To enhance pilgrim convenience, the Shrine Board has also highlighted the availability of smart locker facilities at multiple locations, including Room No. 04 at the Bhawan, Waiting Hall (Ram Mandir), Durga Bhawan, Parvati Bhawan, Gate No. 03 and Adhkuwari. These lockers allow pilgrims to safely keep their belongings while performing darshan.

Notably, the smart locker facility at Room No. 04 is available free of cost for pilgrims with confirmed bookings for services such as SSVP, Atka Aarti, Nav Chandi Path, Group Atka, Katra–Panchi helicopter service, or the Jammu–Bhawan–Jammu package. However, to avail of the free service, pilgrims must get their booking receipt stamped at the reception counter in Room No. 04, as unstamped receipts will not be considered valid.

The Shrine Board has appealed to devotees to familiarise themselves with these guidelines before commencing their journey, ensuring a smooth, secure and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.

