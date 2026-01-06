J-K: NMC withdraws approval for Vaishno Devi Medical College; MBBS students to be shifted According to NMC officials, cited by ANI, the decision follows findings of non-compliance with minimum standards during a surprise inspection and takes immediate effect.

Srinagar:

The National Medical Commission’s (NMC) Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has withdrawn the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence for running the MBBS course with 50 seats for the academic year 2025–26. The medical college is located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi.

According to NMC officials, cited by ANI, the decision follows findings of non-compliance with minimum standards during a surprise inspection and takes immediate effect.

To safeguard the interests of students already admitted for the academic year 2025–26, the UT officials have been authorised to accommodate these students in other medical institutions within the Union Territory, in line with applicable norms.

Protests by Hindu groups over reservation

Earlier, several Hindu groups, including the Yuva Rajput Sabha, initiated a protest seeking reservation for Hindus in the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. The outfit demanded that Muslim students be shifted from the institute.

This came after 42 Muslims candidates, mostly from Kashmir, secured seats in the medical college through the NEET exam. Besides, seven Hindus and one Sikh candidate availed medical seats.

A delegation of BJP also met Union Minister JP Nadda in this regard.

The medical college, built on 34 acres of land owned by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, was granted permission by the National Medical Commission on September 8 to commence admissions for the session.

CM Abdullah reacts over row

Reacting over the row, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that MBBS seats at Vaishno Devi Medical College should not be distributed based on religion. He said that if such institutions wish to reserve seats on the basis of religion, they should stop receiving state funding and return the land provided to them free of cost.