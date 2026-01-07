26 Naxals with Rs 64 lakh collective bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma Among the remaining surrenderees, three carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each, one had a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, another Rs 2 lakh, and three cadres carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each.

New Delhi:

In a major boost to anti-Naxal operations in south Chhattisgarh, as many as 26 Naxals, including 13 carrying a collective bounty of Rs 65 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Sukma district on Wednesday, police officials said. The surrender took place under the state government’s “Poona Margem” initiative, a programme aimed at guiding armed cadres from militancy to social reintegration.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said the group included seven women and turned themselves in before senior police officers and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials.

Active across multiple Naxals divisions

According to the police, the surrendered cadres were associated with various formations of the banned Naxal organisation, including the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion, South Bastar division, Maad division and the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) division.

“They were involved in several incidents of violence in Abujhmad and Sukma regions of Chhattisgarh, as well as in bordering areas of Odisha,” Chavan said, adding that prolonged exposure to hardship and internal discontent within the organisation also contributed to their decision to surrender.

Top cadre with Rs 10 lakh bounty among surrendered

One of the most prominent among those who laid down arms was Lali alias Muchaki Aayte Lakhmu (35), a company party committee member, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh. She was allegedly involved in multiple major attacks, including the 2017 IED blast on the Koraput road in Odisha that claimed the lives of 14 security personnel.

Four other key Naxal cadres Hemla Lakhma (41), Aasmita alias Kamlu Sanni (20), Rambati alias Padam Jogi (21) and Sundam Pale (20) carried bounties of Rs 8 lakh each. Police said Hemla Lakhma was involved in the 2020 Minpa ambush in Sukma district, in which 17 security personnel were killed. Several other surrendered cadres were also linked to violent incidents targeting security forces and infrastructure.

Among the remaining surrenderees, three carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each, one had a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, another Rs 2 lakh, and three cadres carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each.

All 26 surrendered Naxals were provided immediate financial assistance of ₹50,000 each. Officials said they will be further rehabilitated under the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, which includes vocational training, housing support and livelihood assistance.

Appealing to others still associated with the outlawed Naxal organisation, Chavan urged them to abandon violence and surrender.