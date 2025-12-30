Kashmir braces for rain and snow as mercury dips below freezing point in Gulmarg and Pahalgam Kashmir is experiencing an uncharacteristically warm spell during the peak of Chillai Kalan. Key locations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded sub-zero temperatures but these remain significantly above seasonal norms.

Kashmir:

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an unexpectedly warm winter despite sub-zero temperatures being logged in popular tourist hubs like Gulmarg and Pahalgam on Monday night. According to Meteorological Department officials, the mercury has consistently remained three to four degrees above the normal range across the valley, making this phase noticeably warmer than usual.

The valley is currently in the middle of Chillai Kalan, the harsh 40-day winter stretch when temperatures typically slide between three and eight degrees below freezing. This year, the pattern has shifted as officials noted that "the mercury has remained three to four degrees above the season's average across the valley."

Tourist hotspots warmer than expected

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature stood at 1.0 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees above what is considered normal for late December. Gulmarg, the coldest spot in the region, dipped to minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, although this reading too was 4.3 degrees higher than the usual minimum. Pahalgam recorded a minimum of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius -- a full 4 degrees above its typical low for this period. Qazigund, often referred to as the gateway to the valley, registered 1.4 degrees Celsius, marking a 4.1 degree departure from the seasonal average.

Rain or snowfall expected

Meteorological officials have predicted rain or snowfall beginning Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, the valley woke up to thick overcast skies that covered the region and hinted at a shift in weather conditions.

What is Chillai Kalan?

Extreme snowfall occurs during Chillai Kalan in the Kashmir Valley, freezing bodies of water like Dal Lake. In addition to bodies of water, water supply pipes can also freeze, which eventually interferes with day-to-day activities. For farmers, however, this hard winter is a sign of prosperity and improved yields in the upcoming season.

Snowfall during ‘Chillai Kalan’ traditionally replenishes all the perennial water reservoirs situated in the mountains. These perennial water reservoirs sustain rivers, streams, lakes and springs in Jammu and Kashmir during the hot summer months. People wear the traditional "pheran" during Chillai Kalan. During the harsh winters, this long woollen cloak provides warmth.

