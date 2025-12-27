Amid heavy snowfall, Army intensifies counter-terrorism operations across Kishtwar, Doda districts Indian Army has adopted a proactive winter posture, establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within snow-covered areas to maintain unbroken pressure on possible terrorist hideouts.

As the bone-chilling winter descends upon the Himalayas and the 40-day period of Chillai Kalan grips Jammu and Kashmir, sources in the defence establishment said that the Indian Army has intensified its counter-terrorism operations across the Kishtwar and Doda districts. Undeterred by freezing temperatures, treacherous terrain, and heavy snowfall, Army units have expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh season for concealment.

Traditionally, the onset of Chillai Kalan; the harshest phase of Kashmir’s winter spanning from December 21 to January 31 ushers in a temporary lull in terrorist activities, as communication routes close and heavy snowfall isolates mountain regions. However, this winter has marked a decisive shift in the operational approach of the Indian Army and other security forces.

Instead of reducing activities, sources said that the Army has adopted a proactive winter posture, establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within snow-covered areas to maintain unbroken pressure on possible terrorist hideouts.

Operating in sub-zero temperatures with limited visibility, Army patrols have been regularly traversing high-altitude ridgelines, valleys, and forested areas to deny terrorists any sanctuary. The shift according to experts signifies an evolution in counter-terrorism tactics, underlining both the Army’s adaptability and its resolve to maintain operational momentum irrespective of the season or terrain.

A defining feature of this year’s counter-terror strategy has been the integrated approach to operations. The Indian Army is leading a synchronised effort involving multiple security and law enforcement agencies, including the Civil Administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operations Group (SOG), Forest Guards, and Village Defence Guards (VDGs). This inter-agency cooperation ensures seamless sharing of intelligence, resource optimisation, and sharper operational execution.

Intelligence from multiple agencies is carefully synthesised to draw precise situational pictures of terrorist movement and hideout patterns. Once intelligence is verified, coordinated joint operations are planned and launched, minimising overlaps and ensuring maximum impact with tactical precision. The synergy among ground units and intelligence frameworks has enhanced response time, enabling security forces to act swiftly the moment actionable information surfaces.

As per assessment made by various intelligence agencies, there are approximately 30 to 35 Pakistani terrorists currently in the Jammu region. Inputs gathered over the past few months suggests that these Pakistani terrorist groups, finding themselves cornered by successful counter-terror operations, have shifted deeper into higher and middle mountain reaches of the region; areas now devoid of habitation. These terrorists are believed to be seeking temporary winter hideouts to evade detection and avoid direct confrontation with security troops.

Reports indicate that these remnants of terror groups are attempting to coerce or threaten local villagers for shelter and food supplies, though their support among locals and overground workers has sharply declined. The drying local support and continuous security vigilance at lower altitudes have forced them into isolation, further restricting their ability to regroup or plan coordinated attacks.

The principal focus for the Army and other forces this winter is twofold: to eliminate remaining terrorist pockets within known areas and to ensure that terrorists remain confined to inhospitable higher reaches. This containment strategy not only prevents terrorists from infiltrating or regrouping in populated belts but also significantly disrupts their logistics and communication channels, reducing any operational capability.

Security forces have launched concurrent operations along valleys, mid-altitude regions, and high ridges to maintain overlapping control and deny any potential movement corridor. Each operation is followed by sustained surveillance, ensuring that areas once cleared remain under watch. This “surveillance-sweep-surveillance” cycle forms the cornerstone of the Army’s new winter doctrine, balancing aggressive field operations with steady technological oversight.

Operating in snowbound terrain demands specialised training and equipment. Recognising this, the Indian Army has deployed specially trained winter warfare sub - units across several key sectors. These troops, adept in high-altitude survival, snow navigation, avalanche response, and snow combat, have been instrumental in maintaining operational effectiveness during the winter surge.

As temperatures in Kishtwar and Doda plummet and snow piles high on mountain passes, the Indian Army’s expanded footprint in these regions stands as a testament to its resilience and commitment. The message is clear: adverse weather will no longer provide a refuge for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Every valley, every ridge, and every snow-covered slope is under vigilant watch.

