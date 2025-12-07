Jammu and Kashmir: Police bust terror hideout in Doda forest, seize SLR rifle and ammunition Jammu and Kashmir: The authorities stated that recovering these weapons and ammunition is a crucial move to bolster the region’s security network and stop their possible use by anti-social or anti-national forces.

Doda (J&K) :

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted a successful search operation on Sunday (December 7) in the dense Bhallara forest area of Doda district, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Thathri. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces recovered a "SLR Rifle"﻿, two magazines, and 20 live rounds from a terrorist hideout located deep inside the forest.

Operational oversight and security impact

The operation was supervised by SSP Doda, Sandeep Mehta, highlighting coordinated efforts to strengthen the security grid in the region. Authorities emphasised that this seizure prevents potential misuse of lethal arms by anti-national or anti-social elements, contributing significantly to peace and public safety in Doda.

Ongoing investigation and context

While no arrests have been reported so far, further investigations are underway to trace the origin of the recovered weapon and identify those responsible for concealing it. This incident underscores Jammu and Kashmir Police’s firm commitment to maintaining stability in the region.

Previous related operations in Jammu and Kashmir

In November, Shopian police conducted coordinated raids targeting individuals affiliated with the banned organisation 'Jamaat-e-Islami', proscribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This group, banned multiple times including the latest in 2019 and extended through 2024, is linked with separatist activities and militant groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen.

Background on Jamaat-e-Islami

Founded in 1941 by Islamic theorist Syed Abul A'la Maududi, Jamaat-e-Islami split following India’s partition in 1947 into independent organisations in Pakistan and India, continuing to operate under separate names but holding ideological similarities. The recent bust in Doda’s Bhallara forest area represents a key milestone in ongoing counter-terrorism operations aimed at keeping Jammu and Kashmir safe from extremist threats.