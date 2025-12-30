32 people fall sick due to suspected water contamination in Indore, admitted to hospital Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the administration of Indore, the cleanest city in the country, to ensure prompt and quality treatment for all patients, they said.

Indore:

At least 32 people are critical and fell ill due to suspected water contamination in a locality in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, prompting the administration to collect samples of drinking water for testing, officials said on Tuesday. They have been admitted to hospital in Indore.

Mohan Yadav asks for quality treatment for patients

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the administration of Indore, the cleanest city in the country, to ensure prompt and quality treatment for all patients, they said.

Talking to PTI, Indore District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said that 32 people from the Bhagirathpura area have been admitted to different hospitals in the city over the last few days.

"Yesterday, we received information from private hospitals that they were seeing an unusually high number of patients with vomiting and diarrhoea... By evening, we had received reports from 7-8 hospitals that approximately 32 patients had been admitted. The reason behind this is not clear yet; we have collected the samples of water from patients' residences... In 48 hours, we will also receive the report... No deaths have been reported so far due to diarrhoea,”Dr Madhav Hasani said.

Patients suffer vomiting and diarrhoea

"Patients say they suffered vomiting and diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water," he said. Hasani said drinking water samples have been collected for testing from the locality, and reports will arrive in 48 hours. Residents of Bhagirathpura said that they fell ill after consuming water from the Narmada River supplied to homes through municipal tap connections.

Water samples sent for testing

"We have sent water samples for testing. We can comment on the matter only after the test reports arrive," Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said.Indore relies on the Narmada River for its water needs, and water is brought to the city from Jalud in neighbouring Khargone district, about 80 km away, through pipelines laid by the municipal corporation.

Also Read:

Diarrhoea outbreak in Bihar’s Darbhanga kills 2, over 70 hospitalised; know symptoms, causes, complications