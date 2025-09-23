Diarrhoea outbreak in Bihar’s Darbhanga kills 2, over 70 hospitalised; know symptoms, causes, complications Darbhanga Civil Surgeon Arun Kumar said that a special medical camp has also been set up at the Sara Mohanpur village. A health department official said that the situation will soon be under control. Read on to know the symptoms, causes, complications and preventive measures of diarrhoea.

New Delhi:

Diarrhoea outbreak has been reported at a village in Bihar’s Darbhanga district. The outbreak has led to the death of two people, including a woman, and more than 70 people have been hospitalised.

Darbhanga Civil Surgeon Arun Kumar said that a special medical camp has also been set up at the Sara Mohanpur village, where children reported the symptoms two days ago, but now most residents are affected.

A health department official said, “Those whose condition has worsened considerably have been admitted to the Sadar hospital and the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). One Deep Lal Yadav died last night, while Laxmi Devi breathed her last today.”

He, however, claimed that the situation will soon be under control. He further said, “Adequate supply of antibiotics and disinfectants has been ensured at the village camp. A team of doctors has also been deployed. Besides, extra beds have been put up at the two hospitals to deal with any type of situation.”

What is diarrhoea?

It is a condition wherein one has loose or watery stool (poop). Diarrhoea is usually mild and it goes away within a few days. Sometimes, diarrhoea can be a sign of a more serious condition. It can lead to fluid loss or prevent you from getting enough nutrients.

What are the symptoms of diarrhoea?

Here are some of the symptoms of diarrhoea.

Loose or watery stool

Bloating or cramps in your belly

A strong and urgent need to poop

Nausea (upset stomach).

Symptoms of severe diarrhoea

Fever

Severe pain

Vomiting

Blood or mucus in your stool

Weight loss.

What are the causes of diarrhoea?

Diarrhoea can be caused due to several reasons. These include:

Viruses: Viruses that can cause diarrhoea include Norwalk virus, also known as norovirus, enteric adenoviruses, astrovirus, cytomegalovirus and viruses that cause hepatitis. Rotavirus is a common cause of sudden childhood diarrhoea.

Bacteria and parasites: Exposure to certain bacteria, such as Escherichia coli, or parasites through contaminated food or water can lead to diarrhoea. Clostridioides difficile, also known as C. diff, is another bacterium that causes diarrhoea.

Medicines: Many medicines, such as antibiotics, can cause diarrhoea. Antibiotics get rid of infections by killing bacteria that cause illness, but they also kill good bacteria that are helpful in the body. This disturbs the natural balance of bacteria in the intestines, leading to diarrhoea or an infection such as C. diff.

Lactose intolerance: Lactose is a sugar found in milk and other dairy products. People who have trouble digesting lactose often have diarrhoea after eating dairy products.

Fructose: Fructose is a sugar found naturally in fruits and honey. Fructose can lead to diarrhoea in people who have trouble digesting it.

Artificial sweeteners: Sorbitol, erythritol and mannitol, which are nonabsorbable sugars that are used as artificial sweeteners in chewing gum and other sugar-free products, can cause diarrhoea.

Surgery: Partial intestine or gallbladder removal surgeries can sometimes cause diarrhoea.

Other digestive disorders: Chronic diarrhoea has a number of other causes, such as IBS, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, microscopic colitis and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO).

Complications caused due to diarrhoea

According to Cleveland Clinic, dehydration is one of the biggest concerns with diarrhoea. This is especially true among vulnerable populations (infants, people 65 and older and people with compromised immune systems). Without treatment, dehydration can lead to kidney failure, stroke, heart attack or even death.

Prevention of diarrhoea

Here are some ways that can help prevent diarrhoea.

Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom or preparing and eating food. Another option is to use hand sanitiser.

Get vaccinated: The rotavirus vaccine prevents rotavirus, a common cause of diarrhoea.

Store food properly: Store food at the correct temperatures, and cook all foods until they reach the recommended temperatures.

Watch what you drink when you travel: Don’t drink untreated water when you travel. Avoid tap water, ice cubes or brushing your teeth with tap water. Stay away from unpasteurised milk or juice products.

Watch what you eat when you travel. Avoid raw or undercooked meats (and shellfish), as well as raw fruits and vegetables.

ALSO READ: Hand, foot and mouth disease cases reported in Delhi NCR; know early symptoms, causes, preventive measures