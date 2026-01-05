Manchester United sack Ruben Amorim with immediate effect, Darren Fletcher to take over on interim basis In a major development, Premier League side Manchester United have announced the sacking of manager Ruben Amorim with immediate effect. Former player Darren Fletcher has been named as the new interim coach.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United have announced the sacking of manager Ruben Amorim with immediate effect. The announcement comes after the recent subpar results from the side. It is worth noting that Manchester United drew their last two matches in the league against Leeds United and Wolves.

Furthermore, with the bombshell press conference of Ruben Amorim after the Leeds game, where he talked about being the manager of the side and not the coach, the board made the decision to relieve him of his duties with immediate effect.

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future,” Manchester United said in a statement.

Darren Fletcher named United’s interim coach

Furthermore, United have also named former player Darren Fletcher as their new manager on an interim basis until they decide on their next permanent head coach. For now, Fletcher will be the manager of United for their next Premier League clash against Burnley.

“Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday,” United said in the statement.

The two sides will lock horns at Turf Moor in Burnley on January 8. With the majority of their players out injured, it could prove to be a tough task for United to take points away from Burnley, especially with a brand new manager at the helm. Currently, the three-time Champions League winners sit in sixth place in the standings, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming game.

