Liam Livingstone named Devon Conway's replacement in Durban Super Giants' squad for remaining SA20 season

Durban:

In a major change for the SA20 side, Durban Super Giants, the team came forward and announced that England all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be joining their squad for the remaining season. He comes into the side as a replacement for New Zealand’s Devon Conway.

It is worth noting that Devon Conway has been released from DSG’s squad for the remaining SA20 season, as he has been selected for the national team as they are set to take on the Indian team across three ODIs and five T20I matches.

Interestingly, India and New Zealand will kick off their series by facing off across three ODIs. The games are slated to be held on January 11, 14, and 18. Furthermore, the T20Is will be held on January 21, 23, 25, 28, and 31. With Conway gone, Durban will hope that Liam Livingstone’s inclusion in the side could prove to be fruitful for the side.

DSG currently sit in fourth place in the standings

Speaking of the ongoing SA20, Durban Super Giants currently occupy fourth place in the tournament standings. With five matches played so far, the side has won one game, lost two, and two matches have produced no results.

With eight points to their name so far, the side sits behind the likes of Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the points table. They will hope for improved performances in their upcoming games of the season.

As for DSG, the team is set to take on Pretoria Capitals in their next game. The two sides will lock horns at Kingsmead, Durban, on January 7. With both sides’ games producing no result in the previous clash, it could be interesting to see how the tides turn in the upcoming clash.

