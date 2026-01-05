Damien Martyn health update: Ex-Australia star out of coma, speaking to loved ones Damien Martyn was hospitalised in Queensland due to meningitis. He has come out of an induced coma and is speaking to his loved ones.

New Delhi:

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has made an 'unbelievable' turnaround after coming out of an induced coma while being treated in Gold Coast hospital with meningitis.

The 54-year-old Martyn, who was admitted to the hospital last week, is now expected to be moved out of the intensive care unit.

"Martyn is now out of a coma, and he is speaking to his loved ones," Australian cricket broadcaster Fox Sports stated on Monday, Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia.

Gilchrist hails Martyn's 'miraculous' turnaround

Meanwhile, Martyn's friend and longtime teammate, Adam Gilchrist, was chuffed to bits after coming out of the induced coma. "It's been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours. He is now able to talk and respond to treatment," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"He will remain in the hospital and continue to receive treatment, but the turnaround has been miraculous. He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma to the point where his family feels it's like some sort of miracle," Gilchrist said.

Furthermore, Gilchrist also shared the thoughts of Damien Martyn’s wife, Amanda, and how she believes that the fans’ love and support have been a contributing factor in Martyn making a miraculous recovery as well.

"His wife, Amanda, just really wants to say to everyone she is convinced that the love, goodwill and sense of care that they felt from everybody, via messages and via the coverage in the press, really helped him. They just feel blessed so many people have wanted to support him in his time of need. He will remain in the hospital and continue to receive treatment, but the turnaround has been miraculous,” he said.