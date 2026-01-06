Avengers Doomsday new teaser out: Marvel brings back Professor X and Magneto from X men | Watch Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Doomsday will release worldwide on December 18, 2026.

New Delhi:

Avengers: Doomsday gets the fourth and presumably the most compelling teaser trailer in this series. Like the two previous releases in the trailer series according to the overall strategy by Disney to release a trailer every four weeks for a total of four trailers, this teaser trailer allows the audience in the theaters to get the best possible glimpse into the most thrilling part of the overarching event the introduction and impact of the X Men.

Its a much further blast from the past for the world and fans of Marvel after the first half in the series saw Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

Return of the original X Men cast

The return of the classic 20th Century Fox X Men team during that dramatic chair reveal early this year, featuring Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden, established that anything was possible with Doomsday. The cast members have not donned the suit for a superhero outing in close to a quarter century and appear only briefly in the MCU with Stewart and Grammer.

Watch the teaser here:

Multiverse crossover and legacy characters

The team is pulling out all the stops with comic book accurate suits and is set to give the Professor X, Magneto, Beast, Nightcrawler, Mystique, and Cyclops teams crossover into the Multiverse Saga one that is clearly in their honor and aimed at honoring their cinematic legacy. The team will also be able to team up with other veterans from their franchise, Benedict Cumberbatch, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Simu Liu, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston, as well as the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, and Channing Tatums Gambit, fresh from his Deadpool Wolverine showing.

Robert Downey Jr and the rise of Doom

But prior to release, the latest role from Downey Jr that has had the benefit of the spotlight, although in a somewhat limited capacity, has been Doom. His return to the MCU as the legendary supervillain, rumored to carry a massive paycheck in excess of 100 million, has been the driving force behind the popularity of Doomsday, a title that has been prominently listed among the most eagerly anticipated releases in the year 2026, regardless of the characters having barely been visible on the radar so far.

Connection to the Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four First Steps hinted at his tie with the first family of Marvel when he showed up in the mid credits scene, looming over the baby Franklin, the offspring of Reed Richards Pedro Pascal and Sue Storm Vanessa Kirby. Together with the star looking like they are on the right track regarding getting Victor Von Doom right, everything shows that the character has been cast as the ruler of the country of Latveria and not the Iron Man equivalent, as some people thought after the casting announcement.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Doomsday will release worldwide on December 18, 2026.