Bangladesh government orders indefinite ban on IPL telecast amidst Mustafizur controversy The Bangladesh government has ordered an indefinite ban on the telecast of the Indian Premier League. This comes after Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026.

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh government has imposed an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League, following the exit of Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming season.

The Bangladesh authorities issued a statement on January 5 to confirm the decision. The telecast and programs related to IPL have been suspended with immediate effect until further orders, Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting said.

This came after Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman on instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the ongoing happenings in Bangladesh.

"The decision of BCCI to exclude Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the upcoming IPL, scheduled to begin on 26 March, has deeply hurt, saddened, and angered the people of Bangladesh. Under these circumstances, Bangladesh's I&B Ministry has informed that until further notice, all IPL matches and related programs will remain suspended from broadcast/telecast in Bangladesh," Bangladesh's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.

BCCI instructed KKR to release Mustafizur

Meanwhile, the 2024 IPL champions KKR released Mustafizur on the BCCI's instructions on Saturday, January 3. "Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India," KKR said in a statement.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that BCCI had asked KKR to release Mustafizur. "The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player," Saikia told PTI.

Although the BCCI did not explicitly cite the current political situation for its decision to seek Rahman's release, it did say that the move was triggered by what's been happening all around. Hindus have been targeted for violent attacks since Hasina's ouster.

Bangladesh refuse to travel to India for T20 World Cup 2026

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh authorities have refused their team to play the T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India. The Bangla Tigers were scheduled to play four matches in India - three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

After much discussion, the BCB released a statement where they revealed that they will not let their national team travel to India for the World Cup due to security reasons. They also officially wrote to the ICC (International Cricket Council) requesting that they shift their matches of the World Cup out of India.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,” the BCB said in a release.

“In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board looks forward to the ICC’s understanding of the situation and an urgent response on this matter,” the statement read.