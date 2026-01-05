Toppled Venezuelan President Maduro pleads not guilty in US court, next hearing on March 17 US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein has scheduled the next hearing in the case for March 17, marking the next step in what is expected to be a lengthy legal battle.

New Delhi:

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, made their first appearance in a New York federal court on Monday following their dramatic capture by US authorities. Escorted from the Brooklyn detention center under heavy armed guard, the couple were brought to Manhattan for a brief arraignment.

Wearing reportedly a blue jail uniform, Maduro addressed the court saying, “I am a decent man, the president of my country,” and added, “I was captured.” When asked for his plea, he firmly stated, “I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything that is mentioned here.”

Flores, 69, also pleaded not guilty to the charges, stressing her innocence while identifying herself as Venezuela’s first lady. Speaking in Spanish through an interpreter, she said she was “completely innocent” of all accusations.

Health concerns for Cilia Flores and the next hearing

Court proceedings concluded after attorney Mark Donnelly informed the judge that Flores may be suffering from a rib fracture or severe bruising, potentially requiring a full X-ray. Both Maduro and Flores agreed to remain in detention for the time being. Their attorneys indicated they could revisit a bail application at a later date.

US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein has scheduled the next hearing in the case for March 17, marking the next step in what is expected to be a lengthy legal battle.

Charges and allegations

The arraignment follows US indictments accusing Maduro of serious crimes including narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices. Prosecutors allege that Maduro coordinated cocaine trafficking with international criminal groups, including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombian FARC rebels, and

Maduro’s legal team has repeatedly denied the allegations, calling the US case politically motivated and a part of longstanding efforts to undermine his government since the contested 2018 elections.

Federal authorities first indicted Maduro in 2020 and expanded the case to include Flores as a co-defendant in a new indictment released this past Saturday. The capture has triggered widespread international attention and debate. Venezuelan authorities have issued emergency orders to detain anyone supporting the US operation.

Russia, China demand release of Maduro, at UNSC meeting

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council convened to discuss the legality and consequences of the action. Countries including Russia and China criticised the US intervention, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of potential instability in Venezuela and questioned the operation’s compliance with international law.