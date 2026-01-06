Encounter breaks out in Delhi's Dwarka area, two shooters involved in firing incident arrested The incident was reported in Aya Nagar of Dwarka where 69 shots were fired. Both sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. The encounter was carried out by the Crime Branch team.

New Delhi:

A fresh encounter broke out in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Tuesday morning. Two shooters involved in firing incident have been arrested. The incident was reported in Aya Nagar of Dwarka where 69 shots were fired. Both sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. The encounter was carried out by the Crime Branch team.

Another encounter broke out in Gurgaon on Sunday in which a joint team of crime branch Sector-40, and crime branch Punhana, Mewat arrested a wanted interstate criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh after an exchange of fire on the Sohna–Gurgaon road.

Giving details, police said the accused, identified as Yadram (50), sustained injuries to both legs during the encounter and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Sub-inspector Lalit Kumar said police received specific intelligence that Yadram, wanted in multiple serious cases across Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, was heading towards Sohna on a numberless motorcycle while carrying weapons.

During the encounter, police team retaliated in self-defence and fired four rounds and in the exchange, the accused was shot in both legs, overpowered and taken into custody. Police

provided first aid at the spot and shifted him to the local civil hospital. Officials further stated that a total of 10 rounds were fired during the encounter, six by the accused and four by the police team.