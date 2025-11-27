Delhi: Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests Himanshu Bhau gang member after encounter in Dwarka The arrested accused Ankit was wanted for firing at gangster Rohit Lamba in Najafgarh on October 28, along with three others. The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka laid a trap to arrest Ankit after an encounter.

New Delhi:

The Anti-Narcotics Cell Dwarka on Thursday arrested a member from the Himanshu Bhau gang after an encounter. The accused Ankit was shot on his right leg during the encounter between him and the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Delhi.

A firing incident occurred late last month in which four people fired upon Rohit Lamba. Subsequently a was registered at PS Najafgarh. During the investigation, the Bhau gang was found to be involved into the matter. Four accused have already been arrested while the two main shooters were absconding with the police intensively searching for them.

From the interrogation and human intelligence, the abscondind accused were identified as Ankit and Deepak. The Delhi Police had declared a Rs. 25000/- reward on each accused was declared.

On Thursday, the team of Anti-Narcotics Cell Dwarka had received information of one of the accused Ankit coming near Sai Baba Mandir in Najafgarh.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka laid a trap near as Ankit came on a two-wheeler at around 8:00 AM. As the police tried apprehending the accused, he looked to escape and fired three rounds upon police. One bullet hit bullet proof jacket of a police constable. For defence, the police fired three rounds at the accused, who was hit on his right leg before being arrested.

"He fired three rounds, one of which struck the bulletproof jacket of a head constable. The police team retaliated and Ankit was hit in the right leg. He was apprehended," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

According to the DCP, Ankit was wanted for firing at gangster Rohit Lamba in Najafgarh on October 28, along with three others. While four accused have already been arrested, Ankit and another shooter, Deepak, were on the run. Delhi Police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each for their arrest. Police said Ankit is a habitual offender. In 2020, he fired at a team from Central Intelligence Agency in Bahadurgarh, injuring a constable.