Durban Super Giants youngster ruled out of SA20 season due to heart inflammation, check details Durban Super Giants youngster Gysbert Wege has been ruled out of the ongoing SA20 season after he fell ill and was diagnosed with heart inflammation. Yet to play a game for the side, Wege has been ruled out midway through the season.

Durban:

SA20 franchise Durban Super Giants have been hit with a blow mid-season, as 21-year-old batter Gysbert Wege has been ruled out of the remaining SA20 season after he was diagnosed with heart inflammation. It is worth noting that Wege took to social media to announce that he would not be participating in the remaining SA20 season.

Interestingly, Wege only has experience of three T20 games, with 20 runs scored in those three matches. Having recently made his debut, the youngster was brought into DSG as a prospect for the future.

However, with such a health complication early in his career, only time can tell what the future holds for the 21-year-old.

"From living the dream for the past two weeks and learning from some of the best players in the world to having arguably the worst day of my life to date. Out of the blue after some random chest pains it turned out I had been diagnosed with myopericarditis, an inflammation of the heart. At 21 years old, this is not something I ever had on my bingo card growing up. I didn’t even know what it was until a few days ago,” Wege posted on Instagram.

“That being said, we’re all dealt different cards in life, and all you can do is play the hand you’re given and simply make it work. Thank you to my close family and friends for all the care and help, it truly doesn’t go unnoticed. I’ve had a tough past few years with injuries, and this is just another stumbling block I’ll overcome. Time to rest up and recover fully. I’ll be back!” he added.

DSG to take on Capitals in their next game

Speaking of Wege’s side, Durban Super Giants sit in fourth place in the league standings currently. For their next game in the tournament, the team will take on Pretoria Capitals. The teams will lock horns on January 7 at Kingsmead, Durban, and it could be interesting to see how DSG fares.

