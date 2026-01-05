Taj Mahal under threat: NGT cracks down on illegal tree felling, construction in heritage buffer zone Petitioner specifically accused the Agra Development Authority of building kiosks, paved walkways, and brick-cement edifices right inside the 100-200-year-old Shahjahan Park- tucked between the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort.

Agra:

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench in New Delhi, has taken suo motu cognisance of grave allegations involving illegal tree felling, unauthorised construction and encroachments in Agra's ecologically fragile zones- especially around the Taj Mahal and along the Agra-Gwalior Highway. The case, Original Application No. 665/2025 (Jagan Prasad Tehriya vs. State of Uttar Pradesh & Ors.), highlights brazen violations threatening the UNESCO World Heritage site's pristine surroundings.

Explosive allegations of environmental vandalism

Petitioner Jagan Prasad Tehriya accused authorities and private entities of flouting norms in protected green and heritage areas. Central to the claims: The Agra Development Authority (ADA) is erecting kiosks, paved paths, and brick-cement structures inside the 100-200-year-old Shahjahan Park, nestled between the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Construction pits dug perilously close to ancient trees have destroyed green cover and disrupted habitats for birds and butterflies.

Tehriya invoked a May 1, 2025, Supreme Court order in MC Mehta vs. Union of India, mandating prior apex court approval for any tree felling within a 5 km aerial radius of the Taj Mahal- no exceptions, regardless of tree count.

Web of further violations exposed

The petition piles on more infractions-

Agra Municipal Corporation's illegal concrete "selfie point" on the Gwalior Road green belt.

Private encroachers chopping trees on mandatory highway green belts.

L&T's indiscriminate felling during metro project work, sans permissions.

These acts, Tehriya argues, imperil the Taj Trapezium Zone's fragile ecosystem, designed to shield the marble marvel from pollution and urban sprawl.

Tribunal's swift directive

Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and Expert Member Dr A Senthil Vel deemed the matter a "substantial issue" on environmental compliance. They issued notices to all respondents, impleaded ADA as Respondent No. 11 at the petitioner's request, and ordered replies within four weeks. The next hearing is set for March 12.

Broader implications for Taj protection

This NGT intervention echoes decades-long battles to preserve the Taj Mahal, from acid rain threats to illegal mining. With replies due soon, expect scrutiny on restoration, fines, and demolition orders- a wake-up call for balancing development with heritage in Agra.