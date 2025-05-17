Kamayani Express receives bomb threat in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, probe on 11072 Kamayani Express was searched thoroughly upon arriving at the Khandwa Railway Station and proceeded to its destination after nothing suspicious was found onboard.

Khandwa:

A bomb threat targeting Train No. 11072 Kamayani Express triggered a swift security response at Khandwa railway station on Saturday afternoon.

The threat was reported by GRP Control, Bhopal, at 12:48 pm, prompting immediate action from security and law enforcement agencies.

The train arrived at Khandwa Railway Station at 12:59 pm and was halted at Platform No. 5 for a comprehensive inspection. Teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), local civil police, and the dog squad were deployed to thoroughly scan the train and surrounding area. The platform was cordoned off, and all necessary safety protocols were put in place to ensure passenger security.

Inspector in charge of the RPF, Khandwa, was present on-site throughout the operation. After an extensive search by the dog squad and security personnel, no suspicious items were found, and the threat was confirmed to be a hoax.

The phone number used to issue the threat has been placed under surveillance, and further investigation is underway to trace the caller.

Following the all-clear, Kamayani Express was deemed safe for departure and left Khandwa station at 1:53 pm. Authorities praised the prompt coordination and professionalism of all responding teams in handling the situation without incident.