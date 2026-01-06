'Potential to disrupt public order': JNU admin seeks FIR after slogans raised against PM Modi, Amit Shah On January 5, derogatory slogans were raised against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah by some students outside the Sabarmati Hostel in JNU in a protest after the SC denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University has sought the registration of an FIR after students allegedly raised "provocative" slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah inside the campus during an event on Monday night, officials said.

In a letter to the Delhi Police, the JNU administration said certain students raised "highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory" slogans and that their actions amounted to direct contempt of the Supreme Court. The letter, addressed to the SHO of Vasant Kunj North stated that a programme titled "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba" was organised around 10 pm by students linked to the JNU Students Union.

According to the university Security Department, the gathering initially appeared to be a small event to commemorate the January 5, 2020 incident, with around 30 to 35 students present.

The administration said the nature of the event changed after a judicial verdict on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, following which some participants allegedly raised slogans that the university described as inflammatory and objectionable.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced online. The administration claimed the slogans amounted to contempt of the Supreme Court and violated the JNU Code of Conduct.

JNU statement on inflammatory slogans

In its communication, the university named several students, including current JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, stating they were identified during the programme. It argued that the slogans were "deliberate", "repeated" and had the "potential to seriously disrupt public order, campus harmony and security".

Security officials were present at the site and monitored the situation, the letter added.

The chief security officer has requested the police to register an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to the letter.

Inquiry launched

Senior officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told PTI that the JNU administration held a meeting on Tuesday and would take corrective action against students found guilty.

"JNU administration is setting up an internal inquiry on the matter. If students are found guilty of violating any rules or regulations, we will take disciplinary action against the students," the senior official said.

The official added that the JNU administration would issue an advisory later.

According to students, a protest is held every year to condemn the violence that occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020, when a mob of masked men entered the university and attacked students in 3 hostels, using sticks, stones and iron rods, injuring residents and damaging windows, furniture and personal belongings.

At least 28 people, including then JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos prevailed on the campus for nearly 2 hours.