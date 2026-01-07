Box Office [January 6, 2026]: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar remains rock solid; Ikkis slows down The January 6 box office shows a clear divide as Dhurandhar stays strong on Day 33, Ikkis slows down, and Avatar 3 crosses the USD 1 billion global mark.

New Delhi:

The box office picture on January 6 offers a clear split. One film is still pulling crowds more than a month after release. Another is slowing down sooner than expected. And a global giant continues to flex its strength, especially overseas.

At the centre of it all is Dhurandhar, which refuses to lose momentum even on Day 33. Alongside it, Ikkis is beginning to feel the weight of the weekdays, while Avatar 3 quietly adds to its already massive worldwide tally. Here's a box office report card of all three films.

Dhurandhar Day 33 box office collection

On its 33rd day in theatres, Dhurandhar collected Rs 4.75 crore. With this, the film’s total India collection now stands at Rs 781.75 crore. The film is expected to be released on OTT by the end of January. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Gera in key roles.

How much did Ikkis earn on Day 6?

Ikkis, on the other hand, earned Rs 1.50 crore on Day 6. Its total collection now stands at Rs 23 crore. While the film had a fair start, the pace has clearly eased as it enters its first full week. Starring Agastya Nanda, Ikkis marks Dharmendra's last film.

Avatar 3 crosses a major global milestone

Avatar: Fire and Ash added Rs 1.65 crore in India, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 177.15 crore. While these numbers are solid on their own, the real story lies overseas.

Internationally, the film has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. With this, James Cameron's Avatar 3 gets listed among the biggest global earners of all time.

Also read: Box Office [January 4, 2026]: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar nears Rs 800 crore; Ikkis shows growth on Sunday