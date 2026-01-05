Box Office [January 4, 2026]: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar nears Rs 800 crore; Ikkis shows growth on Sunday Dhurandhar continues its box office dominance on its Day 31, inching towards the Rs 800 crore mark in India. Whereas Ikkis sees growth with Rs 5 crore on Day 4, while Avatar: Fire and Ash earns Rs 5.25 crore on Day 17.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar completed one month in theatres on January 4, 2026, and continues its strong run at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar which released on December 5, the film is now inching towards the Rs 800 crore mark at the Indian box office. Meanwhile, films like Ikkis, starring Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda, are competing with Dhurandhar and showing gradual growth with decent collections.

On the other hand, the Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash had a solid Day 17, earning over Rs 5 crore at the box office. Let's take a look at the Sunday box office collections of these films.

Dhurandhar eyes for Rs 800 crore mark in India

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar continued to dominate the box office with impressive collections. The spy thriller, which has already become the first Indian film to earn double digits at the domestic box office every day, saw growth in its Sunday collections compared to the previous day. On Day 30, the movie earned Rs 11.75 crore and collected Rs 12.75 crore on Day 31 (fifth Sunday). With this, the film's total Indian collection stands at Rs 772.25 crore.

Dhurandhar set to surpass KGF Chapter 2's worldwide collections

On the worldwide front, the film has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar's total worldwide box office collection is Rs 1,186.25 crore. It is expected that in the coming days, Dhurandhar will surpass the worldwide collections of Yash's KGF Chapter 2, which stands at Rs 1,215 crore.

Ikkis box office collection Day 4

Dhamendra and Agastya Nanda's war drama film, Ikkis witnessed growth at the box office on its fourth day. Sriram Raghavan's directorial did a business of Rs 5 crore, making its total India collection to Rs 20.15 crore. The movie, Ikkis, marks the last on-screen presence of veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 17

The animated film Avatar: Fire and Ash had decent collections on Day 17. James Cameron's directorial earned Rs 5.25 crore on its third Sunday, bringing its total India collection to Rs 174 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie had an overall English occupancy rate of 36.80% on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

