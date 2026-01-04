Box Office [January 3, 2026]: Dhurandhar crosses Rs 759 crore; Ikkis and Avatar 3 see growth on Saturday Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run with earning double-digit earnings on Day 30, while Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis shows decent growth and Avatar: Fire and Ash records steady collections in India.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has refused to slow down at the Indian box office. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller recorded its first single-digit collection on its fifth Friday, January 2, 2026, but saw a rise in earnings on Day 30, collecting Rs 11.75 crore.

Meanwhile, newly released films like Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis and the Hollywood release Avatar: Fire and Ash have shown average performance while competing at the box office. Let’s take a look at the Saturday box office collections of these films.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 30

The spy thriller film, Dhurandhar, has been running in the theatres for 30 days, and after a slight drop in its earnings on Day 29, the movie collected Rs 11.75 crore on the fifth Saturday, bringing its total collection to Rs 759.50 crore. The film had an overall 25.06% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Notably, the film created history by earning double-digit figures for 28 consecutive days in India as no other Hindi film has managed to accomplish so far.

Ikkis box office collection Day 3

Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda's film Ikkis, which was released on the occasion of New Year's Day, saw a decent opening on its first day. Sriram Raghavan's film collected Rs 7 crore on its first day. It saw a dip of 30% in its earnings on its second day, collecting Rs 3.5 crore. In terms of its Day 3 collection, the movie witnessed a slight growth and earned Rs 4.65 crore. With this, the film's collection stands at Rs 15.15 crore so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Simar Bhatia in key roles.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 16

The Hollywood animated film, Avatar 3, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, saw a slight growth in its collections on its Day 16. James Cameron's film has collected Rs 4.50 crore on the third Saturday, taking its total collection in India to Rs 168.10 crore.

Also Read: Box Office [January 1, 2026]: Dhurandhar eyes Rs 750 crore in India; Ikkis gets Rs 7 crore opening